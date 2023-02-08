ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 282.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ModivCare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,033 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at $104,326,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

