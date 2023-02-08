Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTV opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

