Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 226.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,624 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Momentive Global were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,299.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

