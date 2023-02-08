Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,772.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,957. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE MEG opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

