Morgan Stanley Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $24.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

