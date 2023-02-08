Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 115816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $45,179.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock worth $31,798,676. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,419,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 109,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 63,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.