New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

