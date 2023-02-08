NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 2,387.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 147,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,630,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $357.46 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $370.58. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.28.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

