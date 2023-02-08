Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 22,736 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,987.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

