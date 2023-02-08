NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 210,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 753.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 232,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 205,549 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NorthWestern Price Performance

About NorthWestern

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

