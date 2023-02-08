Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $15.12.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.