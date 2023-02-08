O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NYSE OI opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

