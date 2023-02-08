OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

