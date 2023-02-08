Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %

ONTO opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Onto Innovation

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.