PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 388.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $59,589.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $590,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $59,589.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 411,135 shares of company stock worth $11,526,486. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PD stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.92. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading

