Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Palomar were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palomar (PLMR)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.