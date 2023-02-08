Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Palomar were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.10.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

