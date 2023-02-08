Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parsons were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 610.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NYSE:PSN opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

