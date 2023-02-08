Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,209 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,680.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 4.6 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

