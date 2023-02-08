Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.74

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 133483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair lowered Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Paya by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after buying an additional 580,612 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paya by 61.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 479,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 0.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,382,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

