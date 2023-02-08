Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.74

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 133483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair lowered Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paya from $7.00 to $9.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
