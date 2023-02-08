PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $190.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.90.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.