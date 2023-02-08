Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.26. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $168.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.84 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.