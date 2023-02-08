Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Presidio Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.