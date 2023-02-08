Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Presidio Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.