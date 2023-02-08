Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 4.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.76.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.54 and its 200-day moving average is $249.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

