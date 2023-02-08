Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 227,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 252,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 79,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.