Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

