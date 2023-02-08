Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,905 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim raised R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 237.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.