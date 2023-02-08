Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $616,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,115 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.