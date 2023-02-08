Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 13,937 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after buying an additional 269,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after purchasing an additional 129,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.