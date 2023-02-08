Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 2,182 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

