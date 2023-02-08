Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $629,336.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at $33,611,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MIRM opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a negative return on equity of 99.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

