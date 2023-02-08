Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBP opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $118.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Installed Building Products Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.