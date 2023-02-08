Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

