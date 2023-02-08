Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,106,363 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $104,637,000 after acquiring an additional 429,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,190 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,184,000 after acquiring an additional 316,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

R1 RCM stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RCM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

