Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 245,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.46. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

