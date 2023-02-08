Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $494.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 84.00%.

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

