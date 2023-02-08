Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 102.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

