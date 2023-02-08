Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,210 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

