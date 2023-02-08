Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 23,886 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

