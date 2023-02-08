Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 23,886 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

