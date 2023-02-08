Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 53,085 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $55.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

