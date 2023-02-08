Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 56,585 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,480,678.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,997 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.78% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

