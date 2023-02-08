Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 76,760 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,760 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 343,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 139,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,733.73 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

