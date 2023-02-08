Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 110.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $115.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.35 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.