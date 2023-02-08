Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 1,269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Innospec by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In related news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innospec Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $115.77.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.35 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.