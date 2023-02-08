Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $22,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 98,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 1.0 %

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $208.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.