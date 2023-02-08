Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 982,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $118.25.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

