Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,481 shares of company stock worth $3,904,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.