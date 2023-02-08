Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.14.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

