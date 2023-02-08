Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 315 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 58,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

