Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $172,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $53.87.

